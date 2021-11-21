MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,052 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of MDU Resources Group worth $25,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after buying an additional 2,727,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 439.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 765,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 424.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 591,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after purchasing an additional 576,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE MDU opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

