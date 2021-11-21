Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Decreased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,636,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Medical Properties Trust worth $32,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

MPW opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

