megaBONK (MBONK) One Day Volume Hits $3,779.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. megaBONK has a total market cap of $175,335.15 and $3,779.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00231999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00088206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.