Meme Price Reaches $409.51 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.27 or 0.00339889 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005373 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011399 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

