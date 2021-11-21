Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 28.5% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $3,221.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.13 or 0.00344609 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013417 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005551 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.