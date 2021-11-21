Merculet Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $267,455.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00069951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00090411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.81 or 0.07206266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.34 or 0.99977881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,337,433,873 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

