MetaHash (MHC) Market Capitalization Hits $33.05 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $33.05 million and approximately $861,494.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,087,060,129 coins and its circulating supply is 2,917,031,494 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

