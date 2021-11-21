Meter Governance Price Reaches $10.40 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $10.40 or 0.00018116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $24.10 million and $2.32 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003717 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000092 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

