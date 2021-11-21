Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.