MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of MET opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

