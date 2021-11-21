Mexus Gold US (MXSG) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS: MXSG) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mexus Gold US to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -320.42% Mexus Gold US Competitors -55.92% -40.78% -0.26%

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A -$3.33 million -0.39 Mexus Gold US Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 18.53

Mexus Gold US’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mexus Gold US and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexus Gold US Competitors 796 3507 3782 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 53.96%. Given Mexus Gold US’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mexus Gold US has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mexus Gold US rivals beat Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

