Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $343.11 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $345.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

