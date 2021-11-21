MileVerse (MVC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.64 Million

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. MileVerse has a market cap of $41.42 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00072539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00074326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.18 or 0.07265111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.98 or 0.99660118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,636,487,195 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

