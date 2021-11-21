Millennium Management LLC Acquires 11,385 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 451.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock worth $970,131. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $173.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $173.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day moving average is $145.54.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.