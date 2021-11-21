Millennium Management LLC Acquires 9,001 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of XPEL worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in XPEL by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in XPEL by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,565 shares in the company, valued at $88,566,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $1,508,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,174,290. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.16.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

