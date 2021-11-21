Millennium Management LLC Buys 116,897 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

