Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $734,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 44.4% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $744,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Futu by 90.0% in the second quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CLSA started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

FUTU opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.40. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.