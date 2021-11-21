Millennium Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.56% of NextGen Healthcare worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

