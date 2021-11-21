Millennium Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,639 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $123.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock worth $2,708,057. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

