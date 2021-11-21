Millennium Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,566 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlas worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

