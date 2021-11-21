Millennium Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPMU opened at $10.40 on Friday. CHP Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

