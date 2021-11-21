Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 207,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 390,697 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

