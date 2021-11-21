Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of CyberArk Software worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 331.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 748,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 55,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $195.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

