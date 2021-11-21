Millennium Management LLC Sells 218,031 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 167.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 145,719 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMG. Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

