Millennium Management LLC Sells 55,478 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Badger Meter worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 189,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMI opened at $108.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

