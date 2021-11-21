MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Up 32.2% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $71.57 million and $154,461.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.63 or 0.00011256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.00327184 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013045 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,793,711 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

