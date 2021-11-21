Mirror Protocol Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00005090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $235.51 million and approximately $80.02 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00069746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00091203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.53 or 0.07278403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,364.01 or 0.99751111 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026110 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

