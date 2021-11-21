Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for about $162.39 or 0.00273097 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00091052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.43 or 0.07308036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,574.94 or 1.00191689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 127,538 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.