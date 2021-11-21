Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.53 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $405.24 or 0.00695797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $23.53 million and $11,073.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00071234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00073961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.87 or 0.07223116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,353.15 or 1.00191194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 58,056 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

