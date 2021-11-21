Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $54.82 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.82 or 0.00092267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and $20,080.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00074195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.41 or 0.07287127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,474.48 or 1.00105511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 288,633 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

