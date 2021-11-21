Misbloc (MSB) Market Cap Reaches $25.55 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Misbloc has a market cap of $25.55 million and $12.33 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00225129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.