Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

PSX traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.64. 4,692,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,429. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torray LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

