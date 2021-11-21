ModiHost 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28,692.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. ModiHost has a market cap of $201,719.48 and $28,692.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00226421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.