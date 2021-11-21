Monero Classic Trading Down 8.7% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $45,640.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.63 or 0.00418020 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000866 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

