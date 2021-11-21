MonetaryUnit Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,568.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 21% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,568.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001319 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.40 or 0.00279743 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 238,877,511 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.