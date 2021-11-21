Monetha One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.78 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Monetha has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a market cap of $15.95 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00222880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

MTH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

