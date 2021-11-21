MoonTrust (MNTT) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded down 15% against the dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $2,191.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00069688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00090555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.97 or 0.07288019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.06 or 0.99803560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

