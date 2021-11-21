Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

