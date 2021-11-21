Morgan Stanley Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $94.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

Get Confluent alerts:

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.70. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $4,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,156,746 shares of company stock valued at $100,169,795 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.