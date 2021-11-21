MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MorphoSys worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. MorphoSys AG has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOR. Commerzbank cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR).

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.