Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.88 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

