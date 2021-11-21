Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.97 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.0% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $172.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

