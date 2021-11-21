Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 3,420 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in HP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 25.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

HPQ opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

