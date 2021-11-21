mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Tops $1.83

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 49.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 74.9% against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00003084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $31.78 million and $13.71 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001308 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048798 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00226353 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00088345 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012081 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006314 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

