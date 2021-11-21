mStable USD (MUSD) Market Cap Hits $41.04 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.04 million and $441,556.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

