Multiplier Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Multiplier has a total market cap of $201,392.68 and approximately $4,651.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

