Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Up 19.9% in October

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GRIL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. 899,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,052. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.99. Muscle Maker has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

