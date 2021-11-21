MyWish (WISH) Price Tops $0.17

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, MyWish has traded up 7% against the dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $332.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00233319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

