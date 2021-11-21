Name Change Token Market Capitalization Achieves $2.23 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $66,510.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.20 or 0.00221630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00088185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,174,002 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

