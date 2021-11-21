Name Changing Token Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

